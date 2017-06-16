Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor El-Rufai is introducing Residency Cards for Kaduna Residents

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In a press conference on Wednesday, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Muhammad Abdullahi announced the introduction of residency card for all residents of the state, Vanguard reports. The Commissioner, who spoke after he was registered for the card at the North West Zonal Office of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Kaduna, […]

The post Governor El-Rufai is introducing Residency Cards for Kaduna Residents appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.