Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor El Rufai Orders Arrest Of Northern Youths Threatening Igbos Over Biafra Agitation

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has ordered the arrest of the Northern Youth group that declared war on Igbos agitating for the actualization of Biafra. 

In a statement issued in Kaduna this morning, the state government said that the constitutional right of every Nigerian to own property, move freely and to live in peace and harmony is sacrosanct.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The statement signed by Samuel

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.