Governor Fayose’s Prophecy Comes To Pass As CCT Frees Bukola Saraki

One of the ‘prophecies’ made by the Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose for 2017 has come to pass.

The Governor predicted earlier this year that the Code of Conduct Tribunal will absolve the Senate President, Bukola Saraki (discharge and acquit him).

Today, 14 June 2017, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) discharged Saraki for lack of evidence to continue with the case and dismissed all 18

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

