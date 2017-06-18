Governor Ikpeazu Sacks Commissioners, SSG, Special Assistants In Abia State

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has dissolved the state executive council.

The dissolution was contained in a statement signed and posted on the state government’s official website by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Onyii Wamah, in the late hours of Friday, June 16, 2017.

According to the permanent secretary, the governor retained his Chief of Staff, Sunny Nwakodo, and the Commissioner for Finance, Obinna Oriaku.

It is also understood that the governor retained his Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Umeh Kalu (SAN).

No reason was, however, given for the sack of the other commissioners, special advisers as well as senior special assistants and the SSG.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dissolution followed the presentation of their scorecards at a forum attended by the governor on May 28 and 29.

The statement also announced the appointment of three special advisers to the governor, including the former Commissioner for Works, Eziuche Ubani, who was appointed as special adviser on works and project monitoring.

Others were Emma Nwabuko and Solomon Ogunji, who were appointed as special adviser/personal secretary to the governor and special adviser on urban renewal, respectively.

The post Governor Ikpeazu Sacks Commissioners, SSG, Special Assistants In Abia State appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

