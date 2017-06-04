Governor Seriake Dickson and wife dedicate their Quadruplets (photos)

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, who welcomed quadruplets with his wife Rachael last year after many years of marriage, dedicated them all today at King of Glory Chapel,Government House. Dignitaries also joined the first family of Bayelsa State Governor Dickson & his wife to dedicate their quadruplets. Here are more photos below;

The post Governor Seriake Dickson and wife dedicate their Quadruplets (photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

