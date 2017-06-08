Governor suspends Council members for coming late to work in Edo State

Some senior council members of of Egor Local Government Area were suspended by the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday after paying an unscheduled visit to the council’s secretariat. Among those suspended for resuming late to work were the Head of Service, Mrs. Rachael Oriefo, and all heads of department in the council. It …

The post Governor suspends Council members for coming late to work in Edo State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

