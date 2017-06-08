Pages Navigation Menu

Governor suspends Council members for coming late to work in Edo State

Posted on Jun 8, 2017

Some senior council members of of Egor Local Government Area were suspended by the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday after paying an unscheduled visit to the council’s secretariat. Among those suspended for resuming late to work were the Head of Service, Mrs. Rachael Oriefo, and all heads of department in the council. It …

The post Governor suspends Council members for coming late to work in Edo State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

