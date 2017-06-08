Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Wike throws party to celebrate Real Madrid’s Champions League victory [PHOTOS]

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday night threw a big party to celebrate Real Madrid winning this year’s Champions League title. Also present at the bash were Former Attorney General, Hon Frank Ohwor, Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and PDP Chieftain; Prince Emma Anyanwu. Speaking at the Government House […]

Governor Wike throws party to celebrate Real Madrid’s Champions League victory [PHOTOS]

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.