Governors resolve to pay backlog of salaries – Vanguard

The 36 governors last night resolved to offset the backlog of salaries and pension arrears owed civil servants in the country as soon as the next tranche of payment from the Paris-London Club loan refunds are made. This decision was arrived at in Abuja …
