Governors resolve to pay salaries, pension arrears

The 36 state governors have some good news for pensioners in their states.

The states chief executives have resolved to clear the backlog of salaries and pensions once they receive the next tranche of the Paris-London Club loan refunds.

The decision was taken at a meeting hosted on Thursday night by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar.

Yari is the Governor of Zamfara State.

The governors met in anticipation of the release of the other half of the Paris-London Club refund.

The funds are expected to be paid into the accounts of the state governments within the month.

Pensioners in many of the states are owed a backlog of gratuities and pensions.

Many pensioners are said to have died of hunger arising from the non-payment of their entitlements for months.

The governors at the Thursday meeting were understood to have deliberated on the matter and concluded that in order to set the country on the path of growth, something immediate should be done to ameliorate workers’ plight by offsetting the backlog of their pay and emoluments.

“We all agreed that a substantial amount from the next tranche of the Paris-London refunds be used in the settlement of workers salary and pension arrears,” Abubakar said.

Of the N522.74 billion owed the states, N388.304 was paid to them last December.

Similarly, the governors committed to the verification of the input of all the consultants involved in the harmonization of the refunds due to each state, since 2005 when the demand for the refunds commenced.

At the moment, there are litigations from more than 10 different consultants still agitating for settlement for their roles in the quest to have the refunds made to states.

The forum set up a committee headed by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to review the consultants issue and provide a solution to the demands by the consultants on the Paris-London Club refunds to states.

Other members of the committee are Governors Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi); Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto); Simon Lalong (Plateau); Seriaki Dickson (Bayelsa); Nyesom Wike (Rivers); and Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe) who is a former Accountant General of the Federation.

The forum also resolved to work harmoniously in a manner that would transcend all political affiliations so that all governors would speak with one voice on issues of national importance.

To achieve this, a committee made up of the Governors of Imo, Bayelsa, Abia, Ekiti, Kano, Nasarawa and Bauchi was constituted to work for the “reconciliation of the forum and the betterment of the country.”

The forum split into two in 2013 following interference in the election of the chairman of the body by the then Jonathan administration.

The government was not comfortable with the re-election of the then Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, who was at loggerheads with President Jonathan.

The government instead backed and recognised ex-Plateau Governor Jonah Jang as chairman of the body despite the fact that he got the support of only 16 of his colleagues as against the 19 for Amaechi.

