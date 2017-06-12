Governor’s Wife Presents N12m Foodstuff To Women In Daura

The Wife of Katsina State Governor, Hajiya Zakiya Masari, has presented foodstuff worth N12 million to less privileged women in Daura Senatorial Zone.

Presenting the items at a ceremony in Daura on Monday, Mrs Masari said that the items were donated by her and wives of political office holders from the zone.

She said the items included 120 bags of rice, 120 bags of sugar, 120 bags of millet, and clothing materials.

The governor’s wife explained that 10 bags of each of the items would be distributed to each of the 12 local governments in the area.

According to her, the target is to support up to 3,000 indigent women in the area with food.

The News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports that local councils in the zone comprise of Daura, Sandamu, Baure, Mai’adua, Kusada, Kankiya, Ingawa, Mashi, Mani, Dutsi, Zango and Bindawa.

In her remarks, the state APC Women Leader, Safiya Daura, who was mandated to supervise the distribution, pledged to ensure fairness in carrying out the exercise.

Earlier, the acting Chairman, Daura Local Government, Lawal Kado commended the donors, saying that the gesture would cushion some of the hardships facing indigent women in the zone.[NAN]