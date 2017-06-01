Governors worried over substandard products consumed by Nigerians – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Governors worried over substandard products consumed by Nigerians
TheCable
The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) on Thursday raised the alarm over the “substandard” quality of rice consumed by Nigerians. In a statement issued after its meeting, Abulrazaque Bello-barkindo, its head of media and public affairs, called on the …
Governors lament low rice quality imported under Jonathan
