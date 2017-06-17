Govt. Destroys Intended Female University Students Sex Toys Worth N1million

The Kenyan Government has destroyed sex toys worth Ksh 300,000 (N1 million) intended for female university students in the Rift Valley region after Kenyan Revenue Authority intercepted the container in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on Wednesday. Speaking on the operation, the KRA North Rift coordinator, Florence Otori, noted that the intercepted and destroyed shipment…

The post Govt. Destroys Intended Female University Students Sex Toys Worth N1million appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

