Govt. Destroys Intended Female University Students Sex Toys Worth N1million

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Kenya | 0 comments

The Kenyan Government has destroyed sex toys worth Ksh 300,000 (N1 million) intended for female university students in the Rift Valley region after Kenyan Revenue Authority intercepted the container in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on Wednesday. Speaking on the operation, the KRA North Rift coordinator, Florence Otori, noted that the intercepted and destroyed shipment…

