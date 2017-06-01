Govt gives permission to set up 50 LPG plants to replace natural gas – Bangladesh News 24 hours
Govt gives permission to set up 50 LPG plants to replace natural gas
The finance minister in his speech has said that the government has given permission to set up 50 plants of Liquid Petroleum Gas or LPG in an attempt to replace natural gas with the LPGs in vehicles and the households. Duties on the import of necessary …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
