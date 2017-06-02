Government must act on #GuptaEmails to protect integrity – ANC – News24
Government must act on #GuptaEmails to protect integrity – ANC
Cape Town – The African National Congress has admitted that information emerging from the #GuptaEmails bring into question the integrity and credibility of the state. The party has called on government to establish a process of establishing the …
Guptagate: ANC wants leaked emails investigated
Mkhuseli Jack: Promising future blighted
ANC: Government must probe accuracy of #GuptaEmails
