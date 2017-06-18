Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Govt not doing enough to promote unity – Bayelsa gov – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Govt not doing enough to promote unity – Bayelsa gov
Daily Trust
By Temitayo Odunlami, Lagos | Publish Date: Jun 18 2017 2:00AMGovernor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State was Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party National Reconciliation Committee on the leadership tussle between two camps, one …
Dickson: After S' Court Judgement, PDP Will Still Return to Path of ReconciliationTHISDAY Newspapers
PDP crisis great danger to Nigeria's democracy, says Bayelsa Gov DicksonThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.