Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Minimum Wage: FG, Workers Head For Showdown – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Minimum Wage: FG, Workers Head For Showdown
Leadership Newspapers
There are indications that the federal government and organised Labour may be heading for a showdown over the time limit for the actualization of a new national minimum wage. Nigerian workers who are anxiously expecting the quick implementation of the …
FG, Labour differ on time frame for new minimum wageVanguard
Govt set to negotiate minimum wage with Labour, says ministerThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.