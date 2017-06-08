Gov’t to use disputed Nkonya-Alavanyo land as military base – Citifmonline
|
Citifmonline
|
Gov't to use disputed Nkonya-Alavanyo land as military base
Citifmonline
The Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, has indicated that government plans to acquire the disputed Nkonya-Alavanyo land. He said the plan is to develop the land into a military training camp. Related stories. Two dead, 1 injured in Nkonya-Alavanyo …
Volta Region : Government takes over disputed Alavanyo, Nkonya land
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!