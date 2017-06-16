Wider field for Grammy’s Album of the Year – The Straits Times
|
STLtoday.com
|
Wider field for Grammy's Album of the Year
The Straits Times
NEW YORK • The Grammy for Album of the Year, one of the most prestigious prizes in music, will have looser requirements this year to allow more classical and jazz works to compete. The Recording Academy, the group of music professionals who vote on …
Grammy Awards move to online voting
The Grammys Will Add A Hip-Hop Committee And Switch To Online Voting
Grammys switch to online voting, change top album rule
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!