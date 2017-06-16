Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wider field for Grammy’s Album of the Year – The Straits Times

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


STLtoday.com

Wider field for Grammy's Album of the Year
The Straits Times
NEW YORK • The Grammy for Album of the Year, one of the most prestigious prizes in music, will have looser requirements this year to allow more classical and jazz works to compete. The Recording Academy, the group of music professionals who vote on …
Grammy Awards move to online votingMinneapolis Star Tribune
The Grammys Will Add A Hip-Hop Committee And Switch To Online VotingKonbini
Grammys switch to online voting, change top album ruleSTLtoday.com
hypebot.com –WDEF News 12 –Billboard
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.