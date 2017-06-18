‘Grateful’ Onazi Celebrates One Year Of Marriage

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi on Sunday took to his Twitter handle to express gratitude to God for his union with his wife Sandra one year after their wedding, reports Completesportsnigeria com.

The Eagles star put up a message on his verified Twitter handle saying: “I thank God for you (wife) and everything good that comes with marriage. One year down already….more than grateful.”

Trabzonspor of Turkey star Onazi, 24, was part of the Super Eagles side that lost 2-0 to South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday, June 10 in Uyo. He captained the side in the absence of the injured Mikel Obi.

The former Lazio star was part of the all-star Super Eagles side that lost 5-1 to Waterloo Academy on Wednesday in Lagos.

