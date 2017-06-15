Greed, cause of cyber crime – Don

By Dayo Adesulu

A PROFESSOR of Computer Security and Dean, Caleb Business School, Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State, Professor Babatope Longe, has described cyber criminality and cyber victimization as crimes tied to the exploration of human frailties such as greed, gullibility and the untamed quest for getting rich syndrom and not crimes that are necessarily influenced by social factors such as poverty, inequality and unemployment.

Longe made this remark during the second inaugural lecture of the university themed, ‘Can Anything Good Come Out of Nazareth? Synergizing The Scalable Complex Adaptive Relationships Between Humans and the Cyberspace’, delivered by the erudite scholar at the university multipurpose hall recently.

Negative popularity

The distinguished Fulbright Fellow, who acknowledged the impact of ICT revolution in the country’s technological growth with software and internet penetration, however, described as unhealthy the increasing negative popularity accorded to Nigeria and Nigerians by researchers and scholars globally as the hub for advance fee fraud e-mails and other nefarious activities that pervade the cyberspace.

He noted that the country had the potential of joining the tiger nations and other upcoming countries whose economies were being driven by digital innovations that had propelled their economies, changed the face of their society and earned them respect in the comity of nations by entrenching the culture of commitment, entrepreneurship, patriotism, dedication and excellence, which were the components for building a virile ICT – driven society.

The professor of Computer Security, who listed vices such as hacking, phishing, cyber stalking, online pornography, advance fee fraud and cyber terrorism as examples of those cybercrimes traceable to Nigeria, however, charged the law enforcement agencies to revisit their mechanism for reporting, apprehension and prosecution in the light of emerging technologies in order to secure the internet from cyber abuse, stressing that both the internet community and law enforcement agencies must harness efforts to rid the internet of image tarnishing crimes.

In semblance of the theme of the inaugural lecture, ‘Can Anything Good Come Out of Nigeria, the university don noted that in spite of the fact that Nigeria occupies a place in the cyberspace that had long been perceived as negative, good things that had come out of the country that gladdens the heart as far as the cyberspace is concerned included the use of TMA for remittances into the coffers of the government, signing of the cybercrime bill (The Patriot Bill), the BVN registration in banks, SIM registration for mobile phone users, limits placed on hard currency remittances and spending as well as the initiation of e-governance platform that encourages e-democracy,

He further stressed that despite the global hues and cry about corruption, economic misfortunes, insecurity, poverty, unemployment and other challenges plaguing the country, other positive impacts of the cyberspace in the country were the deployment of the galaxy backbone for internet access and transmission, the initiation and deployment of the ng. domain platforms..

The post Greed, cause of cyber crime – Don appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

