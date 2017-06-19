Pages Navigation Menu

Grenfell Tower fire: Seventy-nine people feared dead – BBC News

Grenfell Tower fire: Seventy-nine people feared dead
Seventy-nine people are either dead or missing presumed dead after the fire at Grenfell Tower, police have said. Met Police Commander Stuart Cundy confirmed the figure in a statement on Monday, adding it may still change. Fire swept through the 24
Grenfell Tower fire: police raise death toll to 79The Guardian
Grenfell Tower fire death toll increases to 79 as police say all victims might not be identifiedMirror.co.uk
Much remains unclear about London tower block fireWashington Post
Metro –Deutsche Welle –Daily Mail –USA TODAY
all 851 news articles »

