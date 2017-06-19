Grenfell Tower fire: Seventy-nine people feared dead – BBC News
BBC News
Grenfell Tower fire: Seventy-nine people feared dead
Seventy-nine people are either dead or missing presumed dead after the fire at Grenfell Tower, police have said. Met Police Commander Stuart Cundy confirmed the figure in a statement on Monday, adding it may still change. Fire swept through the 24 …
