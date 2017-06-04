Griezmann confirms Atletico Madrid stay – ESPN FC
|
ESPN FC
|
Griezmann confirms Atletico Madrid stay
ESPN FC
The FC crew debate whether the time is right for Antoine Griezmann to leave Atletico Madrid for Manchester United. Antoine Griezmann has told Telefoot that he now plans to stay at Atletico Madrid after the club were handed a transfer ban until January …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!