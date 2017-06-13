Pages Navigation Menu

Griezmann extends Atlético contract until 2022

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is to add a further year to his previous commitment to the club, and will pocket a major pay rise. The Antoine Griezmann saga is over. Atlético Madrid have concluded a deal with the France forward that sees him extend his contract with Los Rojiblancos until 2022. As was initially […]

