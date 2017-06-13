Griezmann extends Atletico deal until 2022

French star Antoine Griezmann has extended his contract with Atletico Madrid by a year, the Spanish club announced on Tuesday.

Griezmann’s contract now runs until June 30, 2022, and ends rumours linking him with a move away from Atletico.

“The first thing that I want to do is apologise to the people who misunderstood my statements,” the 26-year-old said.

“Maybe I expressed myself badly or someone wanted to make news where there wasn’t any, but since I came, I have given my all for my club, my teammates and my coaching staff, and I’m very happy to live one more season with all of you.”

Griezmann arrived in Atletico in 2014 for 30 million euros from Real Sociedad, where he started his career in 2009.

He has scored 83 goals in 160 games for Atletico, with whom he reached the Champions League final in 2016.

Atletico’s sporting director Jose Luis Perez Caminero dubbed the contract extension “great news because he is one of the best players in the world”.

“Antoine is a different football player, capable of changing a match, with spectacular qualities, a very complete player.”

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

