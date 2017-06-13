Griezmann Inks New Contract

Antoine Griezmann has ended any speculation linking him to United, after he signed a new contract that’ll keep him at Atletico till 2022.

His new contract will make him the highest paid footballer in Atletico Madrid, with his buyout clause still at €100 million.

Griezmann has been consistently linked with United, with his comments not helping matters, something he has apologised for.

“The first thing I want to do is apologize to people who have misunderstood my statements,” Griezmann told the Atletico official website.

“I might have expressed myself wrong or some would like to make headlines where there were none, but since I have arrived I given everything for my club and my colleagues and my coaching staff and I am very happy to have more seasons with all of you.

“I will thank everyone by giving everything in the field, as always.”

