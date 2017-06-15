Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Group accuse Buhari of sponsoring Biafran agitation

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A pro-Biafra group, Salvation People, SP, said President Muhammadu Buhari is unwittingly sponsoring renewed agitations for Biafra by sideling the people of the South-East in appointments and citing of development projects. A statement signed by their leader, Osita Chukwuaganarinam, posited that had Buhari been fair to Ndigbo in appointments and citing of development projects, the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.