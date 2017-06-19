Group Calls For Suspension Of Yabatech Rector Over Corruption

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI

A group, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), has called for the suspension and trial of the rector, Yaba College of Technology, Mrs. Kudirat Ladipo over alleged corruption.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja at the weekend, the executive chairman of CACOL, Debo Adeniran alleged that the federal government was shielding the rector and perpetuating the reign of impunity in the college, despite several reports and investigations indicting her of corrupt practices

Adeniran pointed out that eight whistle blowers in the college, who are professional accountants, have been unjustly sacked, while two others are being charged in court on alleged assassination at the instance of the rector.

He wondered why the federal government over the years had looked the other way with respect to corruption allegations against Mrs. Ladipo whose appointment, he alleged, is both fraudulent and controversial.

The chairman revealed that separate teams of investigators from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and a Ministerial Ad-hoc Committee that visited the institution in December 2015 had uncovered and documented serial and monumental corruption in the institution.

He listed the corrupt practices in the school to include, “annual collection of N60 million security vote unaccounted for, collection of estacodes for phantom foreign travels not embarked upon, as well as the award of juicy contracts to companies fronting for the rector and her cronies.”

Adeniran therefore urged the federal government under acting President Yemi Osinbajo to take necessary action by the rector of the college on indefinite suspension to facilitate unfettered and fresh investigation by the EFCC, while ordering the recall and reinstatement of the eight whistleblowers.

The anti corruption crusaders also appealed to the new chairman of Yabatech governing council, Lateef Fagbemi not to toe the path of the former chairman, Ebenezer Babatope who allegedly pitched tents with the embattled rector for pecuniary gains.

The post Group Calls For Suspension Of Yabatech Rector Over Corruption appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

