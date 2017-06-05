Group protests continued detention of Ubah in Nnewi

A group, Beverly Hills Recreation Sports Club, Nnewi, has taken to street march over the continued detention of its member and patron, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah of Capital Oil and Gas. Members of the club Monday marched through the streets of Nnewi carrying placards with different inscriptions, chanting songs that voiced their unhappiness over the continued […]

Group protests continued detention of Ubah in Nnewi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

