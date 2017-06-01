Group reveals real REASON Buhari must sack Magu for his anti-corruption war to succeed – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Group reveals real REASON Buhari must sack Magu for his anti-corruption war to succeed
NAIJ.COM
President Muhammadu Buhari must urgently drop Ibrahim Magu as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission if the anti-corruption crusade of his administration must succeed, a coalition of civil society groups said on Thursday …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!