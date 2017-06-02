Group seeks solution to Itsekiri devt

By Onozure Dania

WARRI—AN almagam of Itsekiri intellectuals under the auspices of Itsekiri Summit Group, ISG, has concluded arrangements for the maiden Itsekiri International Summit as part of strategies to seek solution to the poor infrastructural and human capital development of Itsekiri land amid its huge deposits of crude oil and gas as well as agro-allied potentials.

Spokesman of Itsekiri Summit Group, ISG, Monoyo Edon, in a statement in Warri, Delta State, explained that the summit, with the theme, Iwere Development: Where is the Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality in Today’s Nigeria? will feature keynote addresses by Itsekiri professionals and opinion leaders, from youth bodies and political analysts to come up with a blue print on the place of unity and security in Iwere development.

The statement said that the event is slated for June 4 at Mom Civic Centre, Airport Road, Warri, as it enjoined all well meaning Itsekiri sons and daughters to attend the summit so as to find ways of developing Warri Kingdom in the face of teething challenges.

The event will also feature special musical performances and will be streamed live to a global audience.

The post Group seeks solution to Itsekiri devt appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

