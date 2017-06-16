Group tasks NASS on legislation to support girl child education

Nike Ajagbe, the Proprietor of Habitation of Hope, an NGO in Minna, on Friday, called on the National Assembly to introduce a legislation that would encourage and support girl child education in the country .

Ajagbe told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna that according priority to the girl child education would prepare an enabling ground for girls to excel in their undertakings.

She said that such legislation would compel government at all levels to provide the required educational needs for the Nigeria child .

Ajagbe explained that the provision of sound education for the Nigerian child could only be possible through the provision of basic infrastructures to enhance learning.

She said that the provision of basic learning facilities from the primary school to the university level, would pave the way for qualified manpower.

The NGO proprietor observed that a well educated Nigerian child would not engage in any act of terrorism and other criminal activities.

“A Nigerian child has no business with street begging, menial jobs, hawking among others,” she said.

According to her, the present insecurity challenge facing the country is due to the poor educational background among the youth.

She also called on parents to monitor the conduct and behaviour of their children to enable them become responsible citizens.

