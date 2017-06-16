Pages Navigation Menu

Group tasks National Assembly on girl child education

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Nike Ajagbe, the Proprietor of Habitation of Hope, an NGO in Minna, on Friday, called on the National Assembly to introduce a legislation that would encourage and support girl child education in the country . Ajagbe told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna that according priority to the girl child education would prepare an enabling ground for girls to excel in their undertakings. She said that such legislation would compel government at all levels to provide the required educational needs for the Nigeria child .

