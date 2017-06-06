Groups Give FG 48 Hours to Cancel Planned Concession of P’Harcourt Refinery – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
Groups Give FG 48 Hours to Cancel Planned Concession of P'Harcourt Refinery
THISDAY Newspapers
A coalition of civil society/anti-corruption groups based in Lagos have given the federal government a 48-hour ultimatum to cancel or reverse the planned concession of the Port-Harcourt Refinery or face a legal action. The group comprising 20 civil …
