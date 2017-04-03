Growth in Africa to reach 3.4 pct in 2017, 4.3 pct in 2018: OECD, AfDB – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Growth in Africa to reach 3.4 pct in 2017, 4.3 pct in 2018: OECD, AfDB
Naija247news
Employees work on the manufacturing line at the United Aryan Export Processing Zone textile factory in Nairobi, Kenya April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo. BERLIN – The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and …
OECD, AfDB expect Africa to grow faster this year and next
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!