Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Growth in VR to fuel UK entertainment and media sector growth – CampaignLive

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


CampaignLive

Growth in VR to fuel UK entertainment and media sector growth
CampaignLive
PwC expects the UK's entertainment and media sector to grow from £62bn to £72bn by 2021, making it EMEA's second largest market after Germany. Growth in VR to fuel UK entertainment and media sector growth. According to PwC's new Global …
Nigeria'll be leader in Media Entertainment, market, says PwC ReportThe Nation Newspaper
UK entertainment and media industry projected to drastically change by 2021International Business Times UK

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.