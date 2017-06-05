GTB introduces GTWorld, assures customers on USSD platform

By Babajide Komolafe

GUARANTY Trust Bank Plc said that its newly introduced mobile application, GTWorld will not replace its USSD banking service but rather complement it.

Managing Director/Chief Executive, GTBank, Mr. Segun Agbaje, stated this while fielding questions from journalists during the launching of GTWorld.

Agbaje stated that while the USSD platform was targeted at all mobile phone users, GTWorld was targeted at Smartphone users.

He said that USSD Platform was introduced to ensure that all the customers of the bank can conduct mobile banking irrespective of the kind of phones they use. We are aware everybody will not have a Smartphone, so the USSD platform will be sustained to ensure that those who do not have Smartphone can use their phones to conduct banking transactions.

Built on the back of the bank’s customer-centric digital strategy, GTWorld features biometric authentication, such as facial recognition and fingerprint, which recognizes a customer and adapts to how and when they want to bank. The Mobile banking app also features a seamless switch to GAPS Lite, the online banking platform for small businesses which offers a flexible and secure channel to make payments and collections anywhere in the world.

With the rapid growth of Smartphone penetration in Nigeria, there has been a steady increase in the adoption of mobile banking solutions. Smartphone users are, however, very conscious about the security, efficiency and convenience of such applications; and on those three fronts, the GTWorld app excels remarkably.

The mobile banking App offers customers access to more than 90 percent of the Bank’s services on their Smartphones, guarantees further security through biometric authentication and ensures convenience through the Quick feature, which enables a user to perform transactions without signing in, among others.

The post GTB introduces GTWorld, assures customers on USSD platform appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

