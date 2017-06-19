GTBank launches GTPatriot for military, paramilitary personnel

GUARANTY Trust Bank plc, has launched GTPATRIOT, a unique Salary Account Package which offers Nigeria’s servicemen and servicewomen subsidized banking products and dedicated value added services.

The GTPatriot Account allows serving members of the military and paramilitary institutions to open accounts with zero minimum balance whilst offering reduced current account maintenance fees and access to loans at reduced interest rates, amongst other value added services.

Commenting on the launch of the GTPatriot Account, the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Mr. Segun Agbaje said, “As an institution that deeply believes in service, we are excited to introduce this premium account that recognizes, applauds and appreciates the invaluable service that members of military and paramilitary institutions offer to the nation.

The GTPatriot Account Package goes beyond providing best in-class banking products to servicemen and women, it includes a wide range of value added benefits that guarantees a superior banking experience and genuinely enriches their lives.

“We will continue to create innovative and specially targeted products and services in order to ensure long-term value adding relationships with several segments of our customers and the communities in which we operate.”

