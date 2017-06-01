GTBank launches GTWorld, Nigeria’s first fully biometric mobile APP – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
GTBank launches GTWorld, Nigeria's first fully biometric mobile APP
YNaija
Foremost African Financial Institution, Guaranty Trust Bank PLC, is leading the future of digital banking with the launch of GTWorld, a mobile banking app that is designed to cater to all that's important to customers easily and seamlessly. Built on …
Cashless: GTBank launches GTWorld App to improve digital banking
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!