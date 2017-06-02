GTBank targets 90% customer mobile banking on new mobile app, GTWorld – Naija247news
GTBank targets 90% customer mobile banking on new mobile app, GTWorld
Nigeria's lender, Guaranty Trust Band PLC, today launched GTWorld, a mobile banking app that is designed to cater to all that's important to customers easily and seamlessly. Built on the back of the bank's customer-centric digital strategy, GTWorld …
