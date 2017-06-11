Gulf nations welcome Trump’s remarks over Qatar dispute

Gulf countries, locked in an escalating diplomatic row with Qatar, on Saturday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for Doha to renounce alleged funding for terrorism. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, which severed all links with Qatar this week, expressed backing for Trump’s call in separate official statements “The kingdom welcomes…

