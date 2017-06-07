Gun Men Attacks Osun United Players, Officials

Players and officials of Bet9ja Nigeria National League side and Osun United Football Club were attacked by gunmen on Tuesday night at the Ore/Ondo/Akure Expressway.

The driver of the vehicle was brutalized and is at the emergency unit of the General Hospital, Ondo-town.

Most of the players are nursing various degree of injuries as they were butchered by the robbers.

The 32-seater coaster had 28 people including 18 players alongside the technical crew led by Duke Udi, were returning to Oshogbo from Calabar where they lost 2-0 to Unicem Rovers in a rescheduled week 14 contest, played on Monday at U.J Esuene Stadium, Calabar.

It was reported that the bus developed a clutch problem on their way having left Calabar early.

Coach Udi, while confirming the incident, said the gunmen attacked the bus while they were about three kilometres to Ondo-town and all their money and phones were taken.

The ex-international said they cheated death as the six gunmen butchered them with cutlass with no place to hide.“We’re on our way to Oshogbo from Calabar, before we ran into the hands of the robbers who barricaded the Ore/Ondo/Akure road.

“One of them forced the door open and they were asking for money and valuables. We (players and officials) suffered various degrees of injuries as the robbers raided us.

“We thank Almighty God that there was no life lost. It could have been worse. I still thank God for sparing our lives,” Udi said.

