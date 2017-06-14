Gunman Shoots Donald Trump’s Friend And US Senator, Steve Scalise At Congressional Baseball Practice

The Donald Trump-led administration has faced yet another major attack as the US President’s friend and Senator, Steve Scalise was shot in Alexandria, Virginia while at a practice for the congressional baseball team. The US Senator was shot in the hip alongside two Capitol Hill Policemen. The attack on the US Senator has been described…

The post Gunman Shoots Donald Trump’s Friend And US Senator, Steve Scalise At Congressional Baseball Practice appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria.

