Gunmen abduct expatriate BUA staff, kill NSCDC officer in Edo

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—A Chinese expatriate attached to the BUA Cement Company in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, was abducted on Monday, while an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, attached to him was killed by the suspected kidnappers.

It was gathered that the suspected kidnappers stormed the company’s quarry site in the area with sophisticated weapons, while their victim was on a routine patrol, from where he was taken away.

They were said to have shot sporadically and over-powered the NSCDC officer, who made futile effort to protect his principal, as community members took to their heels on hearing sounds of gunshots.

NSCDC’s statement

The NSCDC spokesman in Edo State, Mr. Efosa Ogbebor, who confirmed the incident, said their personnel, whom he identified as Mr. Banko Navel, was shot dead while trying to save the life of the expatriate.

He said the gunmen opened fire when they saw the Hilux van conveying the Chinese man and their officer, adding that they succeeded in taking away their target after killing the officer.

His words: “As I speak with you, our personnel and that of the Nigeria Police are combing the bush through which the kidnappers escaped.

“We are making every effort to ensure that we get the perpetrators and ensure that the Chinese is freed unhurt.”

The post Gunmen abduct expatriate BUA staff, kill NSCDC officer in Edo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

