Gunmen abduct Hit Fm CEO in Calabar

A former Commissioner for Information in Cross River, Mr Patrick Ugbe, has been abducted for by some unidentified gunmen.

Ugbe, who is currently the Managing Director of Hit Fm 95.9, was said to have been kidnapped at about 8.20 p.m. on Thursday night at Ekpo Iso Street, Ikot Ansa, Calabar.

An eye witness, Mr Ekpo Abasi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Ugbe was kidnapped by five unidentified gunmen who stormed the area in a Toyota Camry car.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident.

“We are aware of the incident. The case has been reported to us.

“We have dispatched our men and those from the Intelligence Department to hunt for the kidnappers and rescue the victim safely,’’ she said.

Aside being Information Commissioner, Ugbe also served as Chief Press Secretary and Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the eight-year tenure of Sen. Liyel Imoke as governor of the state.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

