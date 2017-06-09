Gunmen abduct Kaduna lawmaker – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Gunmen abduct Kaduna lawmaker
TheCable
Isa Salihu, a member of the Kaduna state house of assembly, has been abducted by unknown gunmen. Salihu represents Magajin Garin constituency in the assembly. A source told TheCable that the incident happened on Friday. Usman Aliyu, spokesman of …
