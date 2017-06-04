Gunmen abduct wife of Delta State Commissioner

Perez Brisibe

EKETE – GUNMEN suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted Mrs. Theresa Sakpra who is the wife of the Delta State Commissioner for Special Duties Governor’s Office, Chief Henry Sakpra.

Mrs. Sakpra was said to have been abducted last Thursday at about 6:15p.m around the Ekete Inland junction along the DSC Expressway in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

Giving details of the incident, a police source hinted that the victim was whisked to an unknown destination by the hoodlums on her way home after dropping one of her sales girls along the Expressway.

“The hoodlums went away with the victim in her car which was later recovered the following day along the Effurun/Ughelli section of the East-West road,” the source stated.

Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka said: “The facts are not known to me so I cannot speak on it as I have no information on it.”

Meanwhile, youths under the aegis of Udu Youth Council, UYC while describing the spate of kidnappings in the area as alarming and cowardly, appealed to the hoodlums to release the victim.

The youths in a statement signed by its president, Mr. Otito Yembra, said: “The abduction of Chief Sakpra’s wife was not only a cowardly act by desperate characters that seek to profit from their criminal conduct, but also a sore reminder of the growing resurgence of criminality as it concerns the despicable and anti-social kidnapping industry in Urhobo land and Udu in particular.

“We join friends, family and other well-meaning Nigerians in calling on the abductors of the respected Chief Mrs. Theresa Sakpra to immediately release her unconditionally and unhurt on humanitarian ground. We are also calling on the security agencies to do their utmost to find Mrs. Sakpra without any further delay so as to reunite her with her family.”

The post Gunmen abduct wife of Delta State Commissioner appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

