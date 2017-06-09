Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gunmen attack Imo Senator’s aide in Owerri

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Three gunmen believed to be armed robbers have invaded the Owerri residence of the media aide to Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, representing Imo North, Emeka Ahaneku. The attack came a few days after he returned to the state capital from Abuja to see his family. The lawmaker’s aide said that the gunmen broke through one of […]

The post Gunmen attack Imo Senator’s aide in Owerri appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.