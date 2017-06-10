Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gunmen kidnap another lawmaker

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Another lawmaker representing Magajin Gari constituency, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Salisu Isah, has been kidnapped. Family sources said Mr. Isah was abducted on his way to Birnin Gwari from Kaduna around 5:17 p.m. after attending a special session of the assembly. “Yes, he was abducted between Kaduna …

The post Gunmen kidnap another lawmaker appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.