Gunmen kill NSCDC operative, abduct Chinese expatriate in Edo

Gunmen (file photo) Jethro Ibileke/Benin A Chinese expatriate working with the BUA cement company in Edo State, was Monday afternoon abducted and an operative of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) attached to him shot dead by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers. The incident occurred at Okpella, Etsako East local government area of the State, during a routine patrol of the company’s quarry site in the area. It was gathered that the armed men opened fire on sighting the hilux van conveying the Chinese expatriate with the deceased.

