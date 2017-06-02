Pages Navigation Menu

Gunmen Shoot 11 People Dead in Tai LGA, Rivers State

At least 11 People have been shot dead and many injured after an attack on Tai Local Government in Rivers state.

An eyewitness, Baridam Ben who shared the news on face said unknown gunmen invaded the community at night and killed 11 people in cold blood.

He wrote: “I’m just tired of updating about deaths in Rivers State. But just to inform you, innocent people now die in their sleep here.

